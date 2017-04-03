Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Most important opinions 1Q 2017 (access required)

Most important opinions 1Q 2017 (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 3, 2017

The most important opinions for the first quarter of 2017. Administrative Medicaid – Benefits Reduction – Civil Practice – Mootness Kobe v. Haley (Lawyers Weekly No. 006-001-17, 55 pp.) (Per Curiam) No. 15-1419; Appealed from U.S.D.C. at Columbia, S.C. (Margaret Seymour, S.J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Even though defendants have provided the equipment plaintiff Kobe needs during the pendency of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo