Asheville attorney suspended (access required)

Asheville attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan April 5, 2017

Attorney: Marjorie R. Mann Location: Asheville Bar membership: Member since 1985 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for four years on March 21. The suspension is stayed for four years so long as Mann complies with certain conditions. Background: While representing a client in a foreclosure sale of property, Mann learned that the original substitute trustee’s deed ...

