Facebook smear spurs $500K defamation settlement (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 5, 2017

A Buncombe County woman who posted false statements about another woman on Facebook has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle a defamation suit. As part of the settlement agreement, Jacquelyn Hammond issued a public apology in which she admitted that she wrote on Facebook that Davyne Dial was a “crazy narcissist and hates minorities” and “suggested ...

