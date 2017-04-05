Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Greensboro attorney suspended (access required)

Greensboro attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan April 5, 2017

Attorney: Lawrence J. D’Amelio III Location: Greensboro Bar membership: Member since 1988 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on March 22. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as D’Amelio complies with certain conditions. Background: D’Amelio entered into agreements with 11 different out-of-state law firms not authorized to practice law in North ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo