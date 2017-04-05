Quantcast
By: David Donovan April 5, 2017

A medical device maker that expects to be sued for patent infringement will be able to preserve the deposition testimony of an elderly and ailing inventor before any suit is filed against it, thanks to a little-used rule of procedure, a federal judge in North Carolina has ruled. Obalon Therapeutics, a San Diego-based company, says it ...

