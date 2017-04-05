Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Constructive Trust – Mother & Daughter – Real Property (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Constructive Trust – Mother & Daughter – Real Property (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 5, 2017

Hewitt v. Hewitt (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-098-17, 16 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Brunswick County Superior Court (Ebern Watson III, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where defendant – plaintiff’s adult daughter – had lived in California for 27 years, visited her parents in Supply less than once a year, and bought plaintiff’s home for more than ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo