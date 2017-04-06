Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Charlotte lawyer educates police on citizen recording rights (access required)

Charlotte lawyer educates police on citizen recording rights (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 6, 2017

Charlotte lawyer Scott MacLatchie, who also serves as a reserve police officer, offers classes to law enforcement about the "dangerous crossroads" of the First and Fourth Amendments and a person’s right to record the police. Unfortunately, he never taught a class in New Hanover County, where a police sergeant has been demoted for threatening to arrest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo