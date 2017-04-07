Quantcast
Consumer Protection – Debt Collection – Legal Proceeding – Contract – Promissory Note & Mortgage – Modification – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Pleadings Amendment

Consumer Protection – Debt Collection – Legal Proceeding – Contract – Promissory Note & Mortgage – Modification – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Pleadings Amendment

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 7, 2017

Crabtree v. Smith (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-064-17, 14 pp.) (Ann Marie Calabria, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Orlando Hudson Jr., J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Plaintiffs assert that the defendant-bank violated G.S. § 75-54(4) by making false representations in its dealings with plaintiffs; however, § 75-54(4) concerns false representations made “in any legal proceeding.” ...

