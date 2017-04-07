Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 7, 2017

City of Greensboro v. Guilford County Board of Elections (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-008-17, 21 pp.) (Catherine Eagles, J.) 115-cv-00559; M.D.N.C. Holding: The General Assembly violated the Equal Protection Clause when it singled out the City of Greensboro and prohibited only Greensboro citizens from participating in municipal initiatives or referendums. The court grants summary judgment for plaintiffs. The defendant ...

