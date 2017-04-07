Quantcast
Intellectual Property – Copyright – Constitutional – Eleventh Amendment – Queen Anne’s Revenge Photos (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 7, 2017

Allen v. Cooper (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-020-17, 28 pp.) (Terrence Boyle, J.) 515-cv-00627; E.D.N.C. Holding: Congress expressly abrogated Eleventh Amendment immunity for copyright claims against a state, its instrumentalities, or its officers or employees in their official capacities; consequently, plaintiffs may sue these defendants in federal court to determine the constitutionality of a state statute that ...

