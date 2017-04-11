Quantcast
Contract – Settlement Agreement – Revocation – Essential Terms – Email Chain (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 11, 2017

Baker v. Bowden (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-027-17, 14 pp.) (Michael Robinson, J.) 2017 NCBC 30 Holding: An exchange of emails did not result in an enforceable settlement agreement when, before plaintiff accepted defendant’s latest offer, defendant’s counsel said his client was “having second thoughts about his offer, so I’m not sure it’s still on the table.” The ...

