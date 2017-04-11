Quantcast
Corporate – Nonprofit Act – Attorney's Fees – Settlement or Judgment – Motion for Reconsideration

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 11, 2017

Ward v. FSC I, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-030-17, 12 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 19 Holding: A review of similar acts convinces the court that G.S. § 55A-7-40(e) of the North Carolina Nonprofit Corporation Act authorizes a court to award attorney’s fees to a plaintiff in a derivative action only if the plaintiff’s claims ...

