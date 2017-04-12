Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Largest N.C. firms report declining headcounts in 2016 (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey April 12, 2017

The two largest law firms in North Carolina saw their lawyer ranks drop by double digits in 2016, highlighting what was an overall down year among the state’s biggest firms. The 2017 Largest Law Firms list found that among the 25 firms that made the list last year, more than half saw either a decline in ...

