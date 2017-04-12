Quantcast
NC Largest Law Firms 2017 (access required)

NC Largest Law Firms 2017 (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey April 12, 2017

1. Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice 1 W. 4th St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101 (336) 721-3600 284 Lawyers Partners: 137 Associates: 63 Of Counsel: 19 North Carolina offices: Winston-Salem (126), Charlotte (62), Raleigh (49), Durham (33), Greensboro (14) Other offices: California (3), Delaware (11), Georgia (57), Maryland (17), South Carolina (69), Virginia (21), Washington, D.C. (35) Hourly billing rates: $120 to $770 Starting pay for a new associate: ...

