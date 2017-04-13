Quantcast
Civil Rights – Injunction Vacated in Transgender Bathroom Case

By: Deborah Elkins April 13, 2017

G.G., by his next friend and mother v. Gloucester County School Board (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-084-17, 5 pp.) No. 16-1733, April 7, 2016. Holding: Upon consideration of the unopposed motion to vacate preliminary injunction, the court vacates the preliminary injunction entered by the district court on June 23, 2016. Senior Judge Davis wrote a concurring opinion ...

