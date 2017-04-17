Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Communications & Trips – Sufficient Contacts (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 17, 2017

Soma Technology, Inc. v. Dalamagas (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-036-17, 21 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC 26 Holding: Defendant Hiren Desai exchanged numerous calls and emails to and from defendants Denova Medical, Inc., and Photios Dalamagas in North Carolina, and Desai traveled to North Carolina on several occasions. These were all meaningful contacts with North ...

