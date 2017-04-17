Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Post-Trial Motions – New Trial – JNOV – Attorneys’ Fees (access required)

Civil Practice – Post-Trial Motions – New Trial – JNOV – Attorneys’ Fees (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 17, 2017

RCJJ, LLC v. RCWIL Enterprises, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-034-17, 14 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 24 Holding: The only claim for which the jury awarded plaintiffs damages was their claim for breach of contract, and the court instructed the jury that – because plaintiffs had not produced evidence of actual damages resulting from the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo