Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Abuse, Neglect & Dependency Adjudication – Constitutional – Self-Incrimination – Compelled Witness (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Abuse, Neglect & Dependency Adjudication – Constitutional – Self-Incrimination – Compelled Witness (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 18, 2017

In re L.C. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-122-17, 26 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from Guilford County District Court (Betty Brown, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The respondent-mother was a compelled witness, and child abuse charges were pending against her, so she could invoke her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when the Department of Social Services’ attorney asked ...

