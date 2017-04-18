Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Public Official Immunity – Pierced Immunity – BLET Instructor – Firearms Training (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Public Official Immunity – Pierced Immunity – BLET Instructor – Firearms Training (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 18, 2017

Chastain v. Arndt (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-109-17, 19 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Gaston County Superior Court (Timothy Kincaid, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although a Basic Law Enforcement Training instructor exercises enough sovereign power to be considered a public official rather than a public employee, plaintiff’s allegations that defendant pulled the trigger of a loaded ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo