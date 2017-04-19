Quantcast
Civil Practice – Interlocutory Appeal – Sovereign Immunity – Subject Matter Jurisdiction Challenge

Civil Practice – Interlocutory Appeal – Sovereign Immunity – Subject Matter Jurisdiction Challenge

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 19, 2017

Page v. Chaing (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-117-17, 14 pp.) (Douglas McCullough, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (W. Osmond Smith III, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Defendants’ sovereign immunity arguments were presented to the trial court and decided solely as motions to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. In keeping with Murray v. University of ...

