Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Transfer to Chapter 50 – Insufficient Findings – Clerical Errors

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 19, 2017

In re J.K. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-100-17, 17 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Cumberland County District Court (Cheri Siler-Mack, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The trial court’s custody order returning legal and physical custody of respondents’ child to the respondent-father appears to be intended to transfer the case to be addressed in the future as a ...

