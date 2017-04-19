Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage

NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage

By: The Associated Press April 19, 2017

Three North Carolina legislators are taking a symbolic swipe at gay marriage, introducing a measure rejecting a U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex unions in every state.

A bill introduced April 11 claims that the nation’s highest court overstepped itself with its 2015 ruling that had the effect of voiding an amendment to North Carolina’s constitution forbidding same-sex marriage that voters approved three years earlier.

Republican Reps. Larry Pittman of Concord, Michael Speciale of New Bern and Carl Ford of China Grove say in their proposed legislation that the U.S. Constitution’s states-rights amendment allows North Carolina to decide for itself what its marriage laws should be.

The ACLU of North Carolina said gay marriage is the law and derided the legal reasoning of the three legislators as “half-baked” and “absurd.”

