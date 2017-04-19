NC Senate confirms 3 more of governor’s agency heads

North Carolina legislators continue to approve new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s choices to run state government agencies.

The Republican-run state Senate on April 11 unanimously approved three more of Cooper’s choices to run the state environment, commerce and cultural resources departments.

The Senate cleared Michael Regan to head the Department of Environmental Quality. Tony Copeland was approved as commerce secretary and Susi Hamilton as natural and cultural resources secretary. That means eight of the 10 agency heads Cooper has picked have sailed through Senate confirmation.

Cooper named his last two picks April 7. They will oversee tax collections and information technology if confirmed.

This year marks the first time in living memory that senators have exerted their authority to approve a governor’s Cabinet secretaries.

