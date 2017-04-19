Quantcast
Real Property – Condemnation – Property Affected – Subdivided Shopping Center – No Unity of Use

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 19, 2017

Department of Transportation v. Riddle (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-110-17, 14 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) Appealed from Cumberland County Superior Court (Mary Ann Tally, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although two undeveloped outparcels (lots 2 and 7) of a shopping center have physical unity and unity of ownership with the rest of the shopping center lots, since lots ...

