Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $4.5M settlement reached in birth defect case (access required)

$4.5M settlement reached in birth defect case (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher April 20, 2017

A young mother who had an uneventful pregnancy but whose child suffered a brain injury at birth has agreed to settle her medical malpractice suit for $4.5 million, one of her attorneys has reported. According to Thomas Comerford of Comerford & Britt in Winston-Salem, the woman went to the hospital in labor. Comerford declined to identify ...

