Home / Top Legal News / A ban on unjust taking (access required)

A ban on unjust taking (access required)

Bill protecting landowners moving through Assembly

By: David Donovan April 20, 2017

Twelve years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a Connecticut town could bulldoze a woman’s house to clear land for a private corporation’s new headquarters, North Carolina is close to joining other states that have responded by barring companies from harnessing the government’s power of eminent domain. Local eminent domain attorneys generally say the ban ...

