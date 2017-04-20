Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Bill bolsters belief boycotts bad (access required)

Bill bolsters belief boycotts bad (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey April 20, 2017

You don’t boycott us, we boycott you. That’s essentially the thrust of a bill in the North Carolina House that would withdraw UNC system universities from any athletic conference that boycotts North Carolina in the future. The GOP-backed bill follows a move by the ACC to pull 10 neutral-site championships out of North Carolina for the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo