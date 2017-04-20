Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Bankruptcy – Automatic Stay (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Bankruptcy – Automatic Stay (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 20, 2017

Moon Wright & Houston, PLLC v. Cole (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-116-17, 6 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Richard Boner, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where the trial court granted summary judgment only as to one of the two defendants (claims against the other defendant are stayed because of her bankruptcy), the trial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo