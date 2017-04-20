Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Assault on a Government Officer – General Intent Crime – Transferred Intent – Brady Motion (access required)

Criminal Practice – Assault on a Government Officer – General Intent Crime – Transferred Intent – Brady Motion (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 20, 2017

State v. Mylett (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-106-17, 18 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Watauga County Superior Court (Alan Thornburg, J.) N.C. App. Holding: We hold that assault on a government officer is a general intent crime. Therefore, when defendant attempted to spit on civilians who were standing behind a police officer and instead spat on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo