Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – Constructive Possession – Insufficient Evidence – Dog Tracking (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 20, 2017

State v. Battle (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-119-17, 11 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Edgecombe County Superior Court (Wayland Sermons Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: We acknowledge that (1) a tracking dog, “Max,” was trained not to veer off one human scent and onto another; (2) Max tracked an unknown human scent from a wood line ...

