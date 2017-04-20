Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 20, 2017

State v. Malachi (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-122-17, 12 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Yvonne Evans, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where the state only presented evidence of actual possession of a firearm but, over defendant’s objection, the trial court instructed the jury on both actual and constructive possession, defendant is entitled to ...

