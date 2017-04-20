Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Community Caretaker Doctrine – Knock & Talk – Both Inapplicable (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Community Caretaker Doctrine – Knock & Talk – Both Inapplicable (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 20, 2017

State v. Huddy (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-120-17, 17 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) (John Tyson, J., concurring) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (L. Todd Burke, J.) N.C. App. Holding: While patrolling an area that law enforcement believed was at risk of home invasions or break-ins, a deputy sheriff saw a parked vehicle with its doors open ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo