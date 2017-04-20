Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Leave of court not necessary to add counterclaim (access required)

Leave of court not necessary to add counterclaim (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey April 20, 2017

It happens all too often. New evidence that warrants a counterclaim comes to light after a defendant has already filed his answer to a civil complaint. So how does a defense attorney get a counterclaim into court? Under Rule 13(f) of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, the defense can ask the court for leave ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo