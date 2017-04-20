Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property – Mortgages – Description – Scrivener’s Error – Latent Ambiguity – Foreclosure (access required)

Real Property – Mortgages – Description – Scrivener’s Error – Latent Ambiguity – Foreclosure (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 20, 2017

In re Thompson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-114-117, 12 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (D. Jack Hooks, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The deed of trust described the mortgaged property as being located in “Section II-C” of the Walnut Hills subdivision, a location that does not exist, rather than its location as set ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo