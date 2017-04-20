Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / 'Second thoughts' email means offer was revoked (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey April 20, 2017

There is no magic phrase that has to be used in order to withdraw a settlement agreement, the North Carolina Business Court ruled earlier this month. In fact, a client merely having “second thoughts” about a proposed deal can be enough to scuttle the arrangement. In Baker v. Bowden, the plaintiff asked Business Court Judge Michael Robinson ...

