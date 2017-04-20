Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wilkesboro attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan April 20, 2017

Attorney: Ronald Tyson Ferrell Location: Wilkesboro Bar membership: Member since 1991 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for five years on April 10. After two years Ferrell may apply for a stay for the remaining portion of the suspension. Background: For the tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015, Ferrell willfully failed to timely file or pay state ...

