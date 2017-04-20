Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wilson attorney reinstated (access required)

Wilson attorney reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan April 20, 2017

Attorney: Willie D. Gilbert Location: Wilson Bar membership: Member since 1990 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on April 11 Background: In April 2010, Gilbert was suspended from the practice of law for five years for misappropriating client funds for his own use. The suspension was stayed so long as Gilbert complied with certain conditions. In March ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo