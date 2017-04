THEY SAID IT

“Sometimes the law does not allow the parties to get what they want; but sometimes they might find that they get what they need.

“Footnote 10: With apologies to The Rolling Stones. Jagger, Mick and Richards, Keith. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” The Rolling Stones, Let It Bleed. (London Records 1969)”

— Court of Appeals Judge Donna Stroud, in Miller v. Miller.

