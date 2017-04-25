Quantcast
Domestic Relations – DVPO – Harassment – Emotional Distress – Insufficient Evidence

Domestic Relations – DVPO – Harassment – Emotional Distress – Insufficient Evidence

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 25, 2017

Walker v. Pharr (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-073-17, 8 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from Wake County District Court (Jefferson Griffin, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even assuming that defendant’s actions – continuously calling plaintiff, texting him, driving by his workplace, and threatening to have him arrested – constituted “continued harassment,” and even though defendant responded, “Yes,” ...

