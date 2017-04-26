Quantcast
Bottom of the glass (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 26, 2017

The case of a former Wayne County Superior Court judge who was busted bribing a federal agent with beer in exchange for private text messages is nearing an end. Arnold Jones pleaded guilty in March to a felony charge of promising and paying gratuities to a public official, which was a lesser included offense in his ...

