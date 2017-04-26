Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Gun, Threats Supported Carjacking Conviction (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins April 26, 2017

U.S. v. Robinson (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-088-17, 9 pp.) (Wilkinson, J.) No. 15-4741, April 25, 2017; USDC at Baltimore, Md. (Motz, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit upholds defendant’s conviction for carjacking based on his participation, with two companions, in taking car keys at gunpoint from a woman who was in active labor, and driving ...

