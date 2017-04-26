Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Habeas Ordered for Bad Immigration Advice (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins April 26, 2017

U.S. v. Swaby (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-091-17, 19 pp.) (Gregory, J.) No. 15-7616, April 24, 2017; USDC at Baltimore, Md. (Bennett, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant, who pleaded guilty to trafficking in counterfeit goods based on his trial lawyer’s mistaken advice that he would not be guilty of an aggravated felony that made him automatically ...

