Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – No Jurisdiction After Sentence Commutation (access required)

Criminal Practice – No Jurisdiction After Sentence Commutation (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins April 26, 2017

U.S. v. Surratt (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-093-17, 32 pp.) No. 14-6851, April 21, 2017; USDC at Charlotte, N.C. (Conrad, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: By order dated Feb. 14, 2017, the court directed the parties to address the impact of the president’s commutation of defendant’s life sentence and, in particular, the questions of mootness and jurisdiction. Upon ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo