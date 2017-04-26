Quantcast
Criminal Practice – No Residual Clause Challenge for USSG (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins April 26, 2017

U.S. v. Lee (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-089-17, 5 pp.) (Gregory, J.) No. 15-6099, April 25, 2017; USDC at Newport News, Va. (Smith, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant sentenced as a career offender under the federal sentencing guidelines cannot use Johnson v. U.S. to challenge a guideline residual clause that allowed classification of his prior unlawful ...

