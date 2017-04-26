Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Warrantless Vehicle Search OK’d at Crime Scene (access required)

Criminal Practice – Warrantless Vehicle Search OK’d at Crime Scene (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins April 26, 2017

U.S. v. Bullette (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-090-17, 10 pp.) (Duncan, J.) No. 15-4408, April 20, 2017; USDC at Greenbelt, Md. (Titus, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit upholds a warrantless search of a vehicle found, with no license plates or registration, at an active crime scene with evidence of recent occupants having made a hasty ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo