Durham attorney reprimanded (access required)

Durham attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan April 26, 2017

Attorney: Bernell Daniel-Weeks Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 1998 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 10 Background: Daniel-Weeks was hired by a client in August 2012 following a car accident. Daniel-Weeks initiated some of the claims but did not contact or respond to the client’s insurance company. She was slow to present the demand package to the other driver’s ...

