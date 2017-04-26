Quantcast
Raleigh attorney reprimanded

By: David Donovan April 26, 2017

Attorney: Japheth Matemu Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member of the New York bar not licensed in North Carolina Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 10 Background: Matemu’s fee contracts for two clients provided that Matemu had a lien on the client’s proceeds should either he or the client terminate the representation. North Carolina law does not recognize such a “lien” ...

