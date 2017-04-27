Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Antitrust / Antitrust – Civil Practice – Standing – Health Insurance – Hospital Contracts – ‘Anti-Steering’ Provisions – Class Action (access required)

Antitrust – Civil Practice – Standing – Health Insurance – Hospital Contracts – ‘Anti-Steering’ Provisions – Class Action (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 27, 2017

DiCesare v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-041-17, 47 pp.) (Michael Robinson, J.) 2017 NCBC 32 Holding: Plaintiffs are insured under policies provided by two of the four major insurance companies in the Charlotte area. As such, plaintiffs have standing to bring antitrust claims based on “anti-steering” provisions that defendant – the largest hospital in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo