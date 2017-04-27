Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 27, 2017

Southeastern Automotive, Inc. v. Genuine Parts Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-042-17, 34 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2017 NCBC 33 Holding: As part of several contracts related to plaintiff joining defendants’ network of auto parts stores, defendant Genuine Parts Co. guaranteed a bank loan to plaintiff, and that guaranty has a mandatory forum selection clause requiring any ...

