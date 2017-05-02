Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 2, 2017

WidenI77 v. North Carolina Department of Transportation (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-140-17, 24 pp.) (Ann Marie Calabria, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (W. Osmond Smith III, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The General Assembly has enacted specific guidance within G.S. § 136-18(39) et seq. to govern the Department of Transportation’s exercise of the delegated powers of ...

